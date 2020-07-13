StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Vast Resources said it had received a fourth shipment of equipment for its polymetallic Baita Plai mine in Romania.
The remaining containers were expected to arrive during the course of this week.
'The company will release footage of these remaining containers being unloaded at Baita Plai on social media ahead of the commencement of production this month,' Vast said.
At 8:47am: [LON:VAST] Vast Resources PLC share price was -0.01p at 0.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
