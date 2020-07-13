StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Regency Mines said a sampling programme at its 50%-owned Dempster vanadium venture in Canada was expected to commence in August.
The programme would include soil and geochemistry program, including 300 samples planned for an unexplored section of the project.
Regency Mines said it expected the project to be positioned for a drilling campaign in 2021.
'We are delighted, together with our JV partners, to have approved the mobilisation of a team of geologists to conduct soil sampling and mapping activities this summer at our Dempster vanadium project in the Yukon,' chief executive Scott Kaintz said.
'This effort is in line with our battery metal exploration activities, where relatively small amounts of expenditure can often have disproportionate benefits for the company.'
At 8:51am: [LON:RGM] Regency Mines PLC share price was +0.03p at 0.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
