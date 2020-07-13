StockMarketWire.com - Esports and gaming solutions provider Gfinity said its reward-based product for its online community would go live on 15 July 2020.
The launch of Gfinity Plus would allow gamers to register and be eligible for giveaways and incentives.
'The Gfinity digital media division is one of the fastest growing revenue streams for the company and is expected to generate revenues of £2m in this financial year ending 30 June 2021 and it will be pivotal in the Company reaching its target of moving into profitability in Q1 of 2021 calendar year,' the company said.
Gfinity said it was also working with LEGO and was in discussions with other prominent third-party reward platforms to offer further rewards and incentives and to bolster affiliate revenue across its sites.
At 8:53am: [LON:GFIN] Gfinity Plc share price was +0.35p at 3.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: