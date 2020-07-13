StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture group Wynnstay said it had appointed Toby Reich as head of seed at its agricultural supplies unit.
Reich had previously worked in senior management and sales roles at companies including Syngenta, Fera Science and KisanHub.
His appointment followed three other senior hires made over the past nine months including David Howard as head of dairy services, Tomi Jones national hardware manager and Bryn Hughes as beef and sheep specialist.
'These appointments reflect the company's focus on enhancing its senior management teams with additional specialists,' Wynnstay said.
'This is part of Wynnstay's strategy to support the expansion of its advisory services to farmers.'
At 8:55am: [LON:WYN] Wynnstay Group PLC share price was 0p at 305p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: