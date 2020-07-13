StockMarketWire.com - Residential REIT group KCR Residential REIT said it had deregistered as an alternative investment fund manager following an internal strategic and legal review.
'The deregistration as an AIFM will have no impact on either the company's REIT status or on the Company's ongoing operations,' the company said.
At 9:01am: [LON:KCR] KCR Residential Reit PLC share price was 0p at 31.5p
