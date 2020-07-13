StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics and reagents developer Avacta said it had joined up with Integumen to develop a system for detecting SARS-COV-2 in waste water.
The two companies would evaluate recently generated reagents that bind the SARS-COV-2 spike protein for the detection of the coronavirus, providing a real-time alert system to warn of localised Covid-19 outbreaks.
SARS-COV-2 is the virus that causes the Covid-19 disease.
Avacta noted that over 60% of Covid-19 positive patients had gastrointestinal symptoms, such as diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting, and the SARS-COV-2 virus was found in their faecal samples.
'Sampling waste water from households may therefore provide an early warning system for localised outbreaks in communities,' it said.
Modern Water, which is Integumen's reagent production agency partner, welcomed news of the agreement.
At 9:03am:
[LON:AVCT] Avacta Group PLC share price was -1p at 118.5p
[LON:MWG] Modern Water PLC share price was +0.3p at 2.15p
[LON:SKIN] Integumen Plc Ord 1p share price was +0.05p at 1.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: