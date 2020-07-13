StockMarketWire.com - Metals processing company Jubilee Metals reported a 54% rise in first-half operational earnings from the second half of last year as the company continued to grow its production footprint.
For the six month period ended 30 June 2020, operational earnings increased to £12.8m and revenue increased 18% to 29.4m from the second half of 2019.
'The growth in both revenue and earnings was delivered despite the operational interruptions and challenges posed by the current COVID-19 pandemic,' the company said.
'We have set ourselves a target to achieve the production of 25 000 tonnes of copper per annum within the next 4 years,' it added.
At 9:08am: [LON:JLP] Jubilee Platinum PLC share price was +0.3p at 3.88p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: