StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical and services group Clinigen said that the US Food and Drug Administration had granted orphan drug designation to its drug used to treat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
ALS, a severe, neurodegenerative disease, affected motor neurons leading to progressive muscle weakness, paralysis and ultimately death within a median time of 2-to-4 years from disease onset.
Aldesleukin, the company's ALS treatment, was being used in the ongoing 'MIROCALS' study evaluating its clinical potential within ALS and was investigating the optimal pathway to generating the data required to support an application for a marketing authorisation, the company said.
'The Orphan Drug Designation issued by the FDA recognizes the potential of aldesleukin as a possible valuable new treatment for patients with ALS where there is a significant level of unmet need within the disease area,' the company said.
At 9:13am: [LON:CLIN] Clinigen Group PLC share price was +20.5p at 801p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: