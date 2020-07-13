StockMarketWire.com - Mineral & Financial Investments said it had made a C$0.1m seed-round investment of in Ideon Technologies, a private company applying cosmic-ray muon tomography to define underground 3D rock density images.
The investment was part of a C$1.3m funding round.
Ideon Technologies, which Mineral & Financial said could revolutionise mineral exploration, was planning to develop down-hole detectors for commercial release in 2021.
At 9:26am: [LON:MAFL] Mineral Financial Investments Ltd share price was 0p at 7.88p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
