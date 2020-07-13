StockMarketWire.com - The joint venture between Helical and AshbyCapital said it had secured a £140m facility to finance the development of 33 Charterhouse Street from Allianz.
The facility had a four-year term, with the option to extend to a fifth year.
It was anticipated that the first drawdown would be in the third quarter of 2020, from which point all future development costs would be fully funded by the facility.
Acquired by the joint venture in 2019, 33 Charterhouse Street was a site located adjacent to Farringdon Station on the Elizabeth Line and gad planning permission for the development of a 200,000 sq ft of office space.
The building, which was targeted to complete in summer 2022, would be opposite the new Museum of London and provide 10 floors of office space and three ground floor retail units.
