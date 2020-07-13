StockMarketWire.com - Security company G4S said it expected that first-half performance would be 'significantly' above market consensus amid ongoing momentum.
Consensus estimates for G4S included adjusted profit before taxes, interest, and amortization (PBITA) of £159m and earnings per share of 4.3p a share.
The company said it was planning to bring forward its first-half results announcement to the week commencing 20 July 2020.
'Further to the trading update of 17 June 2020 for the first five months, the group has continued to deliver a resilient trading performance during June,' it added.
