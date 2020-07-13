StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Metal Tiger said it planned to participate in Pan Asia Metals' initial public offering in Australia, for which a prospectus had now been filed.
Metal Tiger currently owned 7.29% of Pan Asia Metals, which was developing the Khao Soon tungsten project in Thailand.
A listing date had been set for late September.
At 9:40am: [LON:MTR] Metal Tiger Plc Ord 0.01p share price was 0p at 26p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
