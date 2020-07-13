StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks rallied on Monday as investors continued to bet that ongoing stimulus and an easing of lockdowns will get economies through the Covid-19 crisis, despite rising cases in hotspots including the US.
At 1pm, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 1.3% to 6,175, led by miners and energy stocks. The top risers were precious metals producer Fresnillo, up 5.3% to 988.2p, steel producer Evraz which advanced 4.3% to 311.8p, and investment trust Scottish Mortgage which gained 3.5% to 942.5p.
European stocks performed strongly, including a 1.2% rise in Germany's Dax index, while Asian stocks also started the week with a positive performance.
Having initially fallen at the market open, fashion retailer Quiz traded 2% ahead at 6.9p despite announcing it was investigating claims that workers at a supplier factory in Leicester were being paid below UK minimum wages.
Quiz's announcement comes after shares in rival retailer Boohoo were hammered last week by similar revelations about suppliers in Leicester. On Monday, Boohoo slid another 15% to 279.5p.
Lighting and wiring group Luceco soared by 15.8% to 118.16p after saying that full year operating profit would be materially ahead of market expectations.
Security group G4S also said its half year results would be significant above market consensus, helping to drive its shares 9.4% higher to 130.65p.
Low-cost carrier Wizz Air nudged ahead 0.2% to £32.90, having announced that its new joint venture in Dubai would start operations from the beginning of October.
Self-storage company Big Yellow dipped 0.8% to 982.5p after agreeing to acquire a site in London for £18.6m.
Paris-based diagnostics group Novacyt traded 1.7% higher at 272.05p on announcing that it would post a large rise in first-half revenue following the successful launch of a test kit for Covid-19.
Security solutions group Westminster firmed 1% to 9.7p after saying it expected to deliver a 'much-improved' financial performance in the first half, on the back of a 24% rise in revenue.
Subprime lender Morses Club leapt 9.2% to 55.7p as it launched a remote lending process for new home collect credit customers, allowing access to those customers for the first time since lockdowns began in March.
Clean technology company Verditek rallied 4.7% to 11.1p after it won work worth more than €0.2m from Black Tulip Minerals in Peru, marking its first contract win in the mining sector.
Nanomaterials developer Nanoco jumped 2.6% to 18.81p, having signed up a US litigation financing specialist as it pursues a patent infringement lawsuit against various Samsung entities.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
