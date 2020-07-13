StockMarketWire.com - Medical device company Creo Medical said it had hosted a visit from the Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart, at its Chepstow head office last Friday.
The company said it showed Hart its range of advanced energy surgical endoscopy products, and also gave a presentation on its cool plasma technology.
Creo said the cool plasma technology had a proven, high efficacy kill of bacteria, and was expected to be highly effective in the inactivation of viruses.
Initial research and third-party testing, it added, indicated a consistent view that the technology would inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus, given its performance on relatively tougher bacteria.
Earlier this month, the company said it had secured a £2m, five-year loan from the Cardiff Capital Region to develop the cool plasma technology.
The five-year loan would ultimately support the creation of Creo's Plasma Division which will focus on the use of Creo's CROMA Advanced Energy platform to create safe environments through sterilisation and decontamination.
At 1:24pm: [LON:CREO] Creo Medical Group PLC share price was -8.5p at 183.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: