StockMarketWire.com - Mining investor Metal Tiger said drilling operations had resumed at 62%-owned Kalahari Metals' Kitlanya East copper project in Botswana.

A rig was now drilling hole KIT-E_03, which was designed to test a disruption in marker conductors delineated from detailed airborne electromagnetic data.

Follow-on drill holes were also planned to test for mineralisation including copper and silver.


At 1:33pm: [LON:MTR] Metal Tiger Plc Ord 0.01p share price was 0p at 26p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com