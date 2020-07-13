StockMarketWire.com - Mining investor Metal Tiger said drilling operations had resumed at 62%-owned Kalahari Metals' Kitlanya East copper project in Botswana.
A rig was now drilling hole KIT-E_03, which was designed to test a disruption in marker conductors delineated from detailed airborne electromagnetic data.
Follow-on drill holes were also planned to test for mineralisation including copper and silver.
At 1:33pm: [LON:MTR] Metal Tiger Plc Ord 0.01p share price was 0p at 26p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
