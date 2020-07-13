StockMarketWire.com - Security group Remote Monitored Systems said it had raised £265k from a placing to support product development and provide working capital.
New shares in the company were placed at 0.25p each, an 11% premium to their closing price on Friday.
At 2:51pm: [LON:RMS] Remote Monitored Systems Plc Ord 0.2p share price was 0p at 0.23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
