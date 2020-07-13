StockMarketWire.com - Barclays said a key regulatory capital ratio had increased to a level ahead of current market expectations, partly thanks to regulatory changes.
The bank said it expected its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio to rise to around 14% at 30 June, up from 13.1% at the end of March.
It warned, however, that there may be headwinds to the ratio in the second half, including from the 'procyclical effects' on risk-weighted assets and reduced transitional relief on IFRS9 impairment.
Barclays said further details would provided in its interim results, to be published on 29 July, which were expected to reflect 'the challenging income and impairment conditions for the consumer and corporate businesses, and continuing strength of markets income'.
At 2:57pm: [LON:BARC] Barclays PLC share price was +2.01p at 119.77p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
