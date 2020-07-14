StockMarketWire.com - Industrial cleaning group McBride said it expected to post adjusted annual profits above current market consensus, after the Covid-19 pandemic boosted demand for hygiene products in the second half of its financial year.
The company said its that is revenue from continuing operations in the year through June was down 1.7% on-year.
Household sales were flat for the full year with second-half revenues 1.3% higher than the first half year.
'As indicated in our 19 May 2020 trading update, second-half year trading was stronger than expected, due to increased demand for surface cleaning and dishwashing products in most of our household markets, and due to encouraging sales of new hand sanitiser products developed by our aerosols and Asia businesses,' McBride said.
'This was offset by a reduction in demand for laundry products over the same period.'
'As the pandemic slows in Europe and countries ease restrictions, we have seen customer demand return to more normal levels.'
McBride also announced that it had appointed former Rank Group finance head Clive Jennings as its interim chief financial officer.
