StockMarketWire.com - Marketing group Netcall said it expected to book a 29% increase in annual adjusted operating earnings, in line with market forecasts.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year year through June was seen rising to £4.4m, up from £3.4m.
Revenue was expected to climb 10% to £25.1m. 'Due to the pandemic's impact on our customers, we adjusted our roadmap priorities to focus on the rapid development of new applications to support them,' the company said.
'This included areas such as home working, assisting hospitals in managing changes to outpatient processes and Covid-19 responses, as well as supporting councils in providing enhanced citizen and local business support.'
'Today, we have more than 10 new applications available in our AppShare and more in development.'
'These activities helped underpin continued good demand in the final quarter with, in particular, the healthcare sector performing strongly.'
'As a result, the group has not been required to introduce pay-cuts, furlough staff or make redundancies.'
'Moving forward, the Board anticipates that the disruptions caused by the pandemic will accelerate organisations' digital transformation initiatives, supporting this long-term growth driver for Netcall.'
At 8:00am: [LON:NET] Netcall PLC share price was +3.5p at 40p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: