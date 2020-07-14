StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare software provider Emis said first-half performance had met its expectations as revenue was marginally behind on-year, owing to the Covid-19 crisis.
The group's net cash at 30 June 2020 was £44.1m, up from £31.3m seen on 31 December 2019.
'Although there continues to be some uncertainty regarding the timing of new sales delivery, the board's expectations for the full year remain unchanged,' the company said.
'The group intends to announce its results for the half year ended 30 June 2020 on Wednesday 9 September 2020,' it added.
