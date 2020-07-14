StockMarketWire.com - Regional office assets manager Circle Property said it had collected 77% of rent for the quarter ended June.
Current rent collection for the June 2020 quarter stood at 77% and, with agreed monthly payments, this figure increased to 91% of rent due, the company said.
For the March quarter, 91% of rent had been collected.
Looking ahead, the company said it was not yet in a position to provide guidance on expectations for its financial performance for the year ending 31 March 2021.
'The board currently expects that a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2020 will be paid, however no final decision has yet been made,' it added.
At 8:38am: [LON:CRC] Circle Property Plc share price was +2.5p at 157.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
