StockMarketWire.com - Litigation financing group Manolete Partners claimed that a negative article published about the company was misleading and contained a large number of false statements.
The article was published by a group called ShareProphets, which Manolete said did not communicate with the company to check the validity of its points prior to publication.
In a lengthy rebuttal, Manolete countered a number of claims about its financial health from ShareProphets, including that it was 'burning cash at a rate of knots'.
Manolete said cash generated from completed cases exceeded all legal expenses on closed cases, all cash payments to insolvent estates and all company cash overheads.
The company also said there was no basis for the article's claim that it wold need to issue new equity.
'The board is confident that the company's existing £20m revolving credit facility will be more than adequate to finance the business in the foreseeable future,' it said.
At 9:14am: [LON:MANO] Manolete Partners PLC share price was -30p at 380p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: