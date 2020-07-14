StockMarketWire.com - Subtitling services group Zoo Digital posted a full-year loss after rising sales were offset by expenses.
Pre-tax losses for the year through March amounted to $47k, compared to a profit of $1.26m on-year. Revenue rose to $29.8m, up from $28.8m.
Zoo Digital said trading in the first quarter of the current financial year had 'remained robust', with revenues expected to be at least 15% up on-year.
Covid-19, it said, had seen a structural shift to cloud-based solutions and off-premise voice recording that favoured the company's technology and services.
'The market has shown considerable resilience during this challenging period and we are confident of continued momentum,' chief executive Stuart Green said.
'We are satisfied we have enough visibility, and sufficient opportunities in our pipeline, to enable us to resume market forecasts, and look to the future with optimism.'
At 9:32am: [LON:ZOO] Zoo Digital Group PLC share price was +2.5p at 70.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
