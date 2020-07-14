StockMarketWire.com - Living room furniture retailer DFS Furniture said it expected to report a loss of between £56-to-£58m as the lockdown measures stalled deliveries and weighed on revenue.
For the 52 week trading period ended 28 June 2020, revenues fell £271m to £725m on-year, owing to 'the pause in deliveries to comply with COVID-19 restrictions for the majority of the final quarter,' the company said.
There had been accelerated online trading throughout both the lockdown period and since showrooms reopened with online order intake up 77% year-on-year from 23 March to 12 July, the company said.
The company said it was cautious on its outlook even as its strong order book for the next financial year was expected to generate an incremental revenue benefit of about £100m in fiscal 2021.
'Despite the benefit of this exceptional recent trading performance and ongoing Government stimulus packages, we remain cautious on the outlook for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021, given likely lower consumer confidence and a potentially slower residential property market,' it added.
