StockMarketWire.com - Closed-end funds and REIT asset management company City of London reported a 2% rise in annual assets under management.
Funds under management grew to US$5.5bn as at 30 June 2019 from US$5.4bn on-year, representing a 2% increase in US$ terms for the year.
The emerging market (EM) and developed strategies (DM) outperformed over the year, but Frontier strategy and OV strategy saw weaker performances.
'During the year under review, the OV and DM strategies recorded combined net inflows of $597m. The frontier strategy saw net inflows of $16m while the EM strategy saw net outflows of $275m.
City of London expected to announce final results alongside publication of its accounts for the year to 30 June 2020 on 14 September 2020.
At 9:58am: [LON:CLIG] City of London Investment Group PLC share price was -9p at 386p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
