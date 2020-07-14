StockMarketWire.com - Personal care and beauty products group Brand Architekts warned profit for the full year would be significantly below last year as revenue generated in the second half fell sharply on-year.
The company said Roger McDowell, the incumbent senior independent director, would succeed Brendan Hynes, who would be stepping down on the 28 September 2020.
For the 52 weeks to 27 June 2020, sales fell 17% to £16.3m on-year, paced by a 21% decline in the second half of the year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The gains from online sales did not offset the significant decline in other high street outlets whose store traffic was adversely impacted during lockdown, the company said.
'Additionally, several key international markets did not place orders during the last quarter of FY20, as a result of the closure of most general merchandise and department stores,' it added.
