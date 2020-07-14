StockMarketWire.com - Construction company Morgan Sindall said its urban regeneration division had agreed a £252m forward funding deal with Get Living to deliver the second and final phase of its Lewisham Gateway scheme in London.
The scheme, to be operated by Get Living, would provide 649 homes for rent office space and and retail space that would include a gym and cinema.
Completion was anticipated in 2023.
The wider development was a joint project with the London Borough of Lewisham, the Mayor of London and Transport for London, supported by Homes England.
'This deal reinforces our regeneration strategy and is testament to our expertise in this area,' chief executive John Morgan said.
'We look forward to working in partnership with Get Living to deliver a transformational scheme to the local community.'
At 1:08pm: [LON:MGNS] Morgan Sindall Group PLC share price was -47p at 1199p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: