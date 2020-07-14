StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused miner Amur Minerals confirmed that it was considering an investment in the mining sector that was subject to due diligence and funding.
The company made the announcement while noting a recent rise in its share price.
'The investment is in accordance with the company's stated intention of acquiring interests in financial instruments within the mining sector to provide the company with a reliable source of income going forward, or where the company will be able to add short to medium-term value and does not constitute a reverse takeover,' it said'
At 1:12pm: [LON:AMC] Amur Minerals Corporation share price was +0.41p at 2.91p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: