StockMarketWire.com - Resources group Thor Mining said it had sold the Spring Hill gold project royalty entitlement in Australia for A$1m to Trident Resources, subject to local regulatory approval.
The acquisition sum included an initial payment of A$400k, comprising a A$50k immediate payment followed by A$350k on completion, including approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.
There as also a first production milestone payment of A$300k upon cumulative sales reaching 25,000 ounces of gold and a second milestone payment of A$300k upon cumulative sales reaching 50,000 ounces of gold.
At 1:16pm: [LON:THR] Thor Mining PLC share price was -0.01p at 0.38p
