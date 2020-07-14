StockMarketWire.com - Point-of-care group EKF Diagnostics said it expected to beat its previous earnings expectations for the first half and full year, following a rise in demand for devices used for safe Covid-19 sample collections.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year six months through June were expected in the region of £9m.
That compared to £5.6m on-year and previous guidance for a rise to around £7.5m.
Revenue, meanwhile, was seen rising to £26.3m, up from £21.4m on-year and ahead of previous guidance of at least £25m.
EKF Diagnostics said it had received PrimeStore MTM sample collection device orders totalling $9.0m, bringing the current total of such orders for the three month period through September 2020 to $14.1m.
'The board expects the second half of the year to continue this momentum and announces that it has received second half orders worth a total of $14.1m from Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostic in the US,' it added.
The FDA-approved PrimeStore MTM sample collection device deactivates viruses, bacteria, fungi and mycobacterium tuberculosis and allows safe sample handling and transport.
The orders covered the three-month period of July, August and September.
'Due to the continued demand for PrimeStore MTM, full-year performance is likely to exceed and possibly significantly exceed previously revised management expectations,' the company said.
At 1:40pm: [LON:EKF] EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC share price was +2.1p at 46.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: