StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused gold producer Trans-Siberian Gold reported 'highly encouraging' results from recent surface drilling on Vein 25 North at its Asacha gold mine in the country's far east.
Extensive drilling had defines Vein 25 North over at least 600 metres laterally and 300 metres vertically.
Highlights included intersecting 101.5 grams per tonne of gold 1070 grams per tonne of silver over 2.1 meters in the one of the deepest holes.
Another phase of drilling was planned for later in 2020.
'We are pleased to report a further set of exciting drilling results from Vein 25 North in the East Zone of Asacha,' chief executive Alexander Dorogov said.
'This high-grade orebody has made a significant contribution to our mineral resource inventory and we hope to extend its scale through further drilling in the second half of 2020.'
'Additionally we'll be drilling proximal step-out targets.'
'Our exploration work has delivered notable results and we look forward to providing further updates on our progress.'
At 2:22pm: [LON:TSG] TransSiberian Gold PLC share price was -3p at 90.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
