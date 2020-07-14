StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company PureTech Health welcomed news that founded entity Vor and oncology company Biopharma had appointed Christopher Slapak as its chief medical officer.
Slapak previously led global clinical development for all early-stage oncology compounds for Eli Lilly.
At 2:37pm: [LON:PRTC] Puretech Health PLC share price was -0.75p at 284.25p
