StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline said an advisory committee of the US Food and Drug Administration had unanimously voted in favor of the use of cancer therapy belantamab mafodotin .
The vote was held by the FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee.
It supported the demonstrated benefit of monotherapy treatment with belantamab mafodotin outweighing the risks for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
The FDA would consider the recommendation of the committee but is not obligated to follow it, the company said.
The regulator had granted breakthrough therapy designation to belantamab mafodotin in 2017 and priority review designation earlier this year.
'We are pleased the committee recognised the potential for belantamab mafodotin to help patients who have relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, an incurable disease with limited treatment options,' head of oncology R&D Axel Hoos said.
'We look forward to working with the FDA as they complete their review of our Biologics License Application."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
