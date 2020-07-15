StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services group Open Orphan said it signed an option to acquire challenge agent developer CHIMagents, for a nominal sum.
CHIMagents was recently established to assist in the design, manufacture and testing of challenge agents for use in challenge studies.
Open Orphan would have three months to exercise its option to acquire CHIMagents, which upon execution, would be a standalone company within Open Orphan.
