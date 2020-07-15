StockMarketWire.com - Marketing company Mission warned it would post a first-half loss but said it expected to turn a profit for the full-year, should the UK not go back into lockdown.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June were expected to amount to around £2.2m, swinging from a profit of £3.4m on-year.
Revenue was seen falling to £29m, down from £39m.
The company said its trading performance had been 'robust' in challenging market conditions and ahead of its initial projections at the outset of the pandemic.
Mission noted that it had an historic second-half-weighting in profitability. It said that meant that that, providing it did not experience further deterioration in its trading environment, it would deliver a profitable performance for the full year.
Profits, however, would still be materially lower than 2019 financial year.
'On the assumption that the impact of Covid-19 is now past the worst and that the UK starts to see an economic recovery, the board sees no reason why in FY2021, pre-tax profit cannot return to the pre-pandemic levels similar to those of FY2019, in a range between £9m-£10m,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
