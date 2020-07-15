StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture and engineering group Carr's said it would pay the interim dividend that had been delayed after reporting that trading remained in-line with its expectations for the current financial year.
A single interim dividend of 2.25 pence per share, unchanged on-year, would be paid on 2 October 2020.
The dividend would be paid in conjunction with what would ordinarily be the second interim dividend in October 2020, the company said.
Its agriculture division was currently trading ahead of expectations, while its engineering division had been affected by the oil price decline and the pandemic, the company said.
At 8:36am: [LON:CARR] Carrs Group Plc share price was +5.5p at 113.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: