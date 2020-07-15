StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services group Air Partner said it expected to turn a profit in July even as performance had been 'more normalised' following a strong five months through June.
The company had seen fewer emergency freight flights and less repatriation work, though said it was encouraged by the level of enquiries received from its customers returning to its private jet and safety & security products.
In the first five months through June, performance was driven by 'very high levels of COVID-19 related activity in our group charter and freight divisions, including repatriations, corporate shuttles and emergency PPE flying,' the company said.
In a separate statement, the company said it had into the Australian market through its security business Redline to develop and deliver a Security Management System for ISS Australia and New Zealand (ISS).
Air Partner said it would halt monthly shareholder updates and return to providing trading updates according to usual business practice.
In line with this, the board expects to provide a trading update on performance and a confirmation of its dividend policy going forward with its half year results, expected to release in September.
At 9:19am: [LON:AIR] Air Partner Plc share price was -8.3p at 89.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
