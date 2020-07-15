StockMarketWire.com - Financial market services provider Arcontech said it expected annual profit in line with market expectations.
The company also said it anticipated paying a dividend - subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting - in line with its dividend policy.
Unaudited net cash at 30 June 2020 amounted to £5.01m, up from £4.06m seen at 30 June 2019.
The company had continued to invest in sales and marketing resources and confirmed that no staff had been furloughed, and that the company had not drawn on any publicly available funding or delayed payment of PAYE and VAT.
The company's results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2020 were expected to be announced in late August 2020.
At 9:25am: [LON:ARC] Arcontech Group PLC share price was +22.5p at 185p
