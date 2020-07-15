StockMarketWire.com - Macau Property Opportunities Fund said its first-half performance slipped, as the Chinese region's economy and property market was hit by the Covid-19 crisis.
The company's adjusted net asset value per share fell 10% to $2.261, or £1.84.
Despite the pressure on Macau's economy, the company sold three apartments with a cumulative value of $5.8m above valuation during the period.
'The entire mainland China is now off Macau's list of highly infected areas, which means all visitors from mainland China can now enter Macau without undergoing quarantine, paving the way for the gradual recovery of Macau's economy,' it said.
At 9:42am: [LON:MPO] Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd share price was -0.5p at 59.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: