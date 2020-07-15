StockMarketWire.com - Georgian lender Bank of Georgia said it had sourced a $100m loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
The multi-currency loan had a maturity of five years and aimed to support micro, small and medium size enterprises through providing uninterrupted access to long-term funding.
'This is the first long-term facility from EBRD as part of Covid-19 crisis support to Georgia, designed to facilitate on-lending to the bank's clients to withstand the negative consequences brought by the economic impact of the pandemic,' the bank said.
At 9:57am: [LON:BGEO] Bank Of Georgia Group PLC share price was -18.5p at 981.5p
