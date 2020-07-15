StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and development company Kodal Minerals said it had secured a US$1.5m unsecured convertible loan agreement to fund the completion of the next phases of its development projects and to evaluate new opportunities.
Advances under the loan Agreement had a 15-month term and carry interest at a rate of 9.85% per annum payable monthly.
The funding would enable the company to accelerate its planned activities across a range of projects including its Bougouni lithium project in southern Mali and further its exploration work to develop the potential of its gold projects.
At 10:00am: [LON:KOD] Kodal Minerals share price was 0p at 0.05p
