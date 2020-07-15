StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Galileo Resources said it had appointed exploration geologists Quinton Hills and Fred Nhiwatiwa to its senior management to assist with exploration projects in Botswana.
The two men both had exploration success in the Kalahari copper belt that had led to the development of mines in Botswana.
Hills had been appointed to an advisory and supervisory role across all exploration projects in Botswana, while Nhiwatiwa would manage exploration activities in the African nation.
'Galileo will shortly commence a comprehensive and targeted exploration program utilising geochemical and geophysical techniques that have been routinely used to find copper-silver deposits in the Kalahari copper belt,' the company said.
At 1:42pm: [LON:GLR] Galileo Resources share price was -0.04p at 0.69p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
