StockMarketWire.com - Specialist recruitment company Hydrogen said its first-half fee income had dropped 24% due to the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Net fee income for the six months through June fell to £11.7m, down from £15.3m on-year.
Hydrogen said trading was adversely impacted in the Asia Pacific region from January, spreading rapidly to its European and US businesses during the latter stages of the first quarter.
'Although activity levels have broadly stabilised during the second quarter, we have yet to see any meaningful signs of a recovery in demand levels,' the company said.
Cost cutting measures and government support had helped it boot cash holdings to £6.5m, up from £4.5m at the end of December.
'Alongside this, the group has maintained the critical mass in all our key markets that is required to benefit from a recovery in client demand levels when it arises,' Hydrogen said.
