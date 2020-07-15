StockMarketWire.com - Enwell Energy said drilling had commenced at a new appraisal well at its Svyrydivske gas and condensate field in Ukraine.
The SV-25 well had a target depth of 5,320 metres, with drilling operations scheduled to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021.
Production hook-up was expected during the second quarter, subject to successful testing.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
