Interim Result
16/07/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)
Final Result
16/07/2020 Mirada PLC (MIRA)
16/07/2020 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)
16/07/2020 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
AGM / EGM
16/07/2020 Renewi PLC (RWI)
16/07/2020 Renewi PLC (RWI)
16/07/2020 Tp Group PLC (TPG)
16/07/2020 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
16/07/2020 Oracle Power PLC (ORCP)
16/07/2020 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)
16/07/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
16/07/2020 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)
16/07/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
16/07/2020 Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing (BGLF)
Ex-Dividend
16/07/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc Venture Ord 1p (TPON)
16/07/2020 Unicorn Aim Vct Plc (UAV)
16/07/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)
16/07/2020 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)
16/07/2020 Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH)
16/07/2020 Character Group PLC (CCT)
16/07/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)
16/07/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com