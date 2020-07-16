StockMarketWire.com - Energy utility SSE has reported that output of electricity from renewable sources in the quarter to end of June was below its planned output but confirmed the successful issuance of over £1bn in hybrid bonds.
In a trading update, the company attributed the output of electricity from renewable sources in which it has an ownership interest across the UK and Ireland being 364 GWh, or around 15%, below plan in the quarter to 30 June to weather conditions.
Total renewables output for the three months to 30 June this year was 1,988 GWh, compared to 1,879 GWh in the same period in 2019, but behind the planned total renewables output during the period this year of 2,352 GWh.
SSE announced that since its preliminary full-year results on 17 June, it had successfully issued new hybrid capital securities with an all-in funding cost of just under 3.8% per annum.
It said that the just over £1bn proceeds are intended to replace its hybrids issued in 2015.
Chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said: 'Whilst the wider economic implication of the coronavirus continues to impact on the business, we've been investing in the green economic recovery and progressing our £7.5 billion capex plan of low-carbon investments, primarily in renewables and electricity networks.
'At the same time, we are delivering the comprehensive financial plan we set out last month at our full year results, continuing work on our disposal programme and successfully issuing over £1bn in hybrid bonds.'
The company reported that it continued to target delivery of its five-year dividend plan to 2022-23, including an 80p plus RPI full-year dividend for 2020-21.
SSE said it intends to declare a 24.4p interim dividend in November 2020 for payment in March 2021, based on an estimated RPI of 1.5%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
