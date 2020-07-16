StockMarketWire.com - Royal Bank of Scotland has announced that its change of name to NatWest Group is set to take effect on 22 July 2020, subject to registration of the name change at Companies House in Edinburgh.
The banking group previously announced on 14 February this year that it intended to be renamed.
RBS said that a subsequent announcement will be made when the name change becomes effective, which will also provide an update regarding trading under RBS's revised tickers but that, until then, trading will continue under the existing tickers.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
