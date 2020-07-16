StockMarketWire.com - Insurer Aviva confirmed that it had completed the sale of Friends Provident International to RL360, a subsidiary of International Financial Group, for £259m.
Under the revised deal, Aviva sold a 76% shareholding in FPIL to IFGL for £209m in cash and £50m in deferred cash consideration.
Aviva had previously announced that it would sell 100% of its stake in FPIL to RL360 for £340m.
'Aviva and IFGL have entered into a shareholders' agreement under which Aviva has certain ongoing commitments and customary rights given the minority shareholding,'the company said.
'FPIL will continue to serve customers, partners and intermediaries as usual and there is no change to customers' policies as a result of today's announcement,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
