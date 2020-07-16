StockMarketWire.com - Chemicals company Synthomer announced it has appointed Cynthia Dubin as a non-executive director and said the latest appointment will mean it has a board composed of one-third female representation.
Dubin, who was previously chief financial officer of JKX Oil and Gas, is set to join the board with immediate effect and become a member of the audit committee.
She is a non-executive director of the Competition and Markets Authority where she is a member of and currently acts as Chair of the audit and risk assurance committee, and she is also on the board of Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises.
Chairman Neil Johnson said: 'She brings a wealth of global business and financial experience that will be invaluable as we continue to develop the group and strengthen our platform for future growth. We look forward to working with her.
'I also note that, with this appointment, Synthomer will have a board composed of one third female representation which meets the Davies' Report recommendation.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
