StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Anglo American reported a steeper decline in diamond and precious metals output amid lockdowns in southern Africa, but copper output increased.
The company lowered its coal output guidance amid Covid-19 related disruption.
Following the temporary suspension of operations at Grosvenor since the start of May, production guidance for metallurgical coal was revised to 16-to-18m tonnes, down from 19-to-21m tonnes previously, owing to further Covid-19 related disruption.
The company kept its production guidance unchanged across its other operations.
Its diamond, platinum and palladium output was among the worst hit operations from the pandemic, with production falling sharply in the second quarter on-year, following lockdowns in southern Africa.
Dimond production fell 54%, while platinum and palladium production decreased by 41% to 307,400 ounces and 34% to 228,400 ounces, respectively.
But copper production increased by 5% to 166,800 tonnes and Nickel was up 10% for the quarter on-year.
At 8:03am: [LON:AAL] Anglo American PLC share price was -27.9p at 1925.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
